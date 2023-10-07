YOUR SAY: Border Mail readers share views on the Voice referendum

Think of our internal freeway here in Albury. For years, government sought to put an internal route through and a significant majority in town argued against it while some argued for. In the end they ignored the majority and went ahead. But because they'd heard our concerns, instead of a ground level four-lane freeway with only one overpass, they adjusted what they were doing to address the concerns. Although we still got an internal freeway, we got one that was functional and catered for the way the town would use it, with a local traffic lane to reduce crashes, walk bridges, several overpasses and some underpasses, additional exits besides the singular one planned, soundwalls and attractive parks. The Voice would function similarly - governments will still do as they please, we all know what politicians are like, but they will likely make better informed policy as a result of hearing from the people they're designing the policy about. We all can name upsides of the internal freeway, but you can bet your pants if it had gone through in the form originally gazetted, it would have been a very dysfunctional town we'd find ourselves in now. The Voice: What strikes me as odd, is that all that is being asked is that, when the government are making laws and policy specific to our First Nations people, they get their opinion on whether or not it will be effective. But why are people not worried that our government routinely make these laws, if there is a concern about racial division? I guess when the government stop making race-based laws and policies, there'd be no call for a Voice to advise on their anticipated effect, so where's the worry? Besides which, after listening, the government is free to ignore the advice completely if it so chooses. When we take the capacity to make race specific laws and policy out of the constitution, I'll no longer see the need to require consultation put in. Happy to agree to disagree with people who feel strongly the other way.