The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Voice to Parliament
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Border Mail readers share views on the Voice referendum

By Letters to the Editor
October 8 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has produced many opinions in our letters to the editor. File picture
The referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has produced many opinions in our letters to the editor. File picture

Show courage and compassion

Forget the politics and definitely forget the politicians. In the referendum we are simply being asked should Indigenous people have an advisory voice in Parliament. That is all that would go into the Australian constitution. There will be no detail in the constitution. Details will be decided in Parliament on an as-needs basis and can be changed by Parliament if not working well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.