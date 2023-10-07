YOUR SAY: Border Mail readers share views on the Voice referendum

Forget the politics and definitely forget the politicians. In the referendum we are simply being asked should Indigenous people have an advisory voice in Parliament. That is all that would go into the Australian constitution. There will be no detail in the constitution. Details will be decided in Parliament on an as-needs basis and can be changed by Parliament if not working well.
The constitution is not a "detail" document. It makes basic statements. In terms of defence, for example, it simply indicates the Commonwealth is responsible for defence and states are not. The details of defence are decided in Parliament on an as-needs basis and can be changed by Parliament if not working well.
The referendum will likely be decided by non-Indigenous people whose connections to this land go back 250 years at most. Indigenous peoples, whose connections to this land go back many tens of thousands of years, did not sign any surrender documents and no treaties were drawn up. So Indigenous and non-Indigenous find ourselves sharing this land with no constitutional guidance. Currently Indigenous people have little say in laws which affect them. If you have courage and compassion, vote yes.
It appears many Australians are unaware that migrants in the 1950s had more rights than our Indigenous population. Migrants were free to speak their own language, able to marry and travel without having to request permission.
There are several differences between the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) and the proposed Voice to Parliament, according to constitutional and legal experts. Firstly, the NIAA is an internal agency accountable to the executive government. The proposed Voice on the other hand, is an independent body that sits outside of both the executive and Parliament.
Secondly, the NIAA can only advise the executive government, while in contrast the proposed Voice can advise both the executive and Parliament.
Thirdly, the NIAA is not an entirely Indigenous organisation, whereas the proposed Voice would be composed entirely of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Lastly, the NIAA can be abolished by an executive order, while the proposed Voice would have its existence guaranteed by being enshrined in the constitution.
Many unsure referendum voters are asking for examples of how the Voice might actually work in practice. Sue Currie, a retired remote area nurse, has recently provided examples of how this might happen. The Indigenous people in these remote central Australian communities could ask their local voice reps to get the advisory Voice people in Canberra to appeal to Parliament to take some action on these matters.
For example, why do staff in these remote health clinics have rain water tanks for cooking and drinking while the Aboriginal families have to rely totally on bore water which can often be harmful to their health?
Why do governments send tradies from the cities to repair homes when there is a reservoir of young Indigenous males who are available and willing to learn to do the job instead?
An experienced nurse, Sue has also asked why so many promising health related pilot studies are suddenly defunded just as they were showing promising results?
It would pay to have an Indigenous group in Canberra to lobby on behalf of these remote and town communities. It's obvious the present set up is not working and I don't think the "no" people have any answer at all.
If the referendum is rejected it will be back to business as usual. All these issues will be seen as too hard or too costly and nothing will be done. Zilch! Sadly it will be Australia's Brexit moment and we now know what a disaster that has turned out to be. Let us show the love and vote "yes" to make the impossible possible for all our fellow Australians.
In light of the government announcing an inquiry into the COVID-19 virus, one needs to ask the question why a royal commission was required into the robodebt issue which, while catastrophic for those involved, only affected a very small portion of the population and should not happen again. Why then should we not have a royal commission into the catastrophic effects of the virus which affected all of us and no doubt will happen again in the future?
When PM Albanese was elected, they said they wanted an open and transparent government. With the terms of reference for this inquiry it will basically give us no answers. What are they trying to hide?
It seems very much like the Voice. We are being asked to vote on changes to our constitution which is how our country is governed, but are not prepared to tell us how these changes will work.
Will this Voice be elected or appointed; if elected who will be eligible to vote, what powers will they have, are they there for life or for a set period, what will it cost us? To then say this will all be worked out later. We need to know before we vote.
No one in their right mind would sign a document without knowing the details. Yes, we need to help those who through no fault of their own need it regardless of their background, but it seems sadly we are becoming a society that expect the government to do everything for us. Be very careful when politicians and big business try to buy your vote.
To quote Martin Luther King "That one day people will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by their character". Or JFK. "Do not ask what your country can do for you but rather what can I do for my country."
So the Australian tax payer has forked out $500m to Aboriginal services and land councils. Also include huge amounts of royalty from mining companies (which according to one report is enough to make every Aboriginal family millionaires).
Considering these huge amounts of money have made little if any difference to Aboriginal people, one has to wonder why all this money has not been audited or subject to a royal commission to find out who has been getting the money and what it was used for, if not feathering an elite few's nest. I would think this is more important than a hand picked advisory body to Parliament.
I was both surprised and puzzled as to why a group of 300 local people openly put their names supporting the "yes" vote into a full page ad in The Border Mail (September 30) for the upcoming Voice referendum.
It seems they wanted to show their virtuosity by voting yes but at the same time they also demonstrated an example of group-think because anybody with an inquiring and critical thinking mind would also see the dangers and faults in their position.
Whilst I respect their right to vote as they see fit I can also see their virtue-signalling by puffing out their chests to show "look at me, I strongly support the Voice by going to print". Given the cost of placing a full page ad in the paper is many thousands of dollars, I'd like to know did each of those 300 people contribute to publishing the ad or did the corporate elites with their "yes" vote war chest pick up the tab?
My family and I had the privilege of travelling around this amazing country of ours for six months last year. I made a point of reading up on our Indigenous past, and packed various audio books and children's books written by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders - the first story tellers.
We incorporated these stories and wove them into our adventures. When we learned the name of the country we were on, we did a little acknowledgement. "Here is the land... Here is the sky... Here are my friends, and here am I," began our five-year-old.
Whenever we entered a body of water, we learnt how to let the spirts know of our presence and that we mean no harm.
Sometimes, my wife and I forgot to do this, and our six-year-old would remind us. She would begin to pick up some sand and throw it into the water before hopping in for a swim. How wonderful it was, to see our young child show the level of respect for the oldest continuing culture on the entire planet. How lucky we were, to see so much. And to begin the journey of feeling connected to this sacred place... You learn a lot when you listen to others. Which is precisely why I'll be voting yes in the upcoming referendum. When we listen, we learn. And when we learn, all of our lives are enriched. If you would like to join Albury-Wodonga for Yes, or just have a chat, visit yes23.com.au/albury-wodonga_for_yes.
Will the Voice achieve a better Australia? Do we know how it would work?
Is it right to make permanent changes to our constitutional document based on race, and create something that divides us by heritage of birth? It will enshrine in the constitution, a privileged class of First Nation Australians with rights not afforded to other Australians. Proponents for the Voice asked us to accept permanent changes to the way our country is governed. We are not told what those changes will be, or restitution granted as a result.
The Voice is marketed on communal guilt for historical events none of us were responsible for. Marcia Langton says Indigenous Australians were once listed under a fauna and flora act, which is not true. In 1901 Federation gave Australians, Aboriginals, Torres Strait Islanders, and white persons voting rights for federal elections. Racist provisions in the 1902 Franchise act were removed in 1962 when the constitution was amended. Why re-introduce racism?
Voting no to the Voice is not racist, many "no" supporters are Aboriginal. Today, 60 per cent of Australia's land mass is held under Native Title. Australian governments spend $40 billion on First Nations' welfare, only 30 per cent of this gets to where it is needed. Where do these funds go? The Uluru Statement seeks to add another level of bureaucracy? Reject the Voice, vote no!
Rhetoric: the art of persuasive speaking or writing, especially the exploitation of figures of speech techniques. Senator Lidia Thorpe recently stated on Radio National that comments made by Jacinta Price, the Liberal Party, Pauline Hanson and other "no" campaigners are just rhetoric. The "no" campaign is adept at rhetoric, to steer the nation away from the simple request put to the Australian public by 80 per cent of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. They are confusing and conflating false arguments to deliberately over-complicate information put to us as a nation. Look beyond this tactic, they are not offering any other alternative or any solutions except the same old, same old. For non-Indigenous Australians the only change we will experience if the "yes" vote is victorious will be a first step in closing the gap and uniting Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians as never before as a part of true reconciliation. Let us not turn our backs on a real historical moment in Australia's history as we progress toward a truly independent, fair, strong and proud nation. The eyes of the world are very interested in this outcome.
From Jiatmathang, Dhudhuroa and Bpangerang country to Aboriginal Australia, I say I'm sorry, sorry for how mightily you have been betrayed by some of your own, by racism and by white fear. Before a vote has even been counted, your genuine plea for a Voice from the pulsing heart of this land has been corrupted by ignorance, falsehood and opportunism. It has ever been thus for your people. There is no single argument in this campaign of denial that is either relevant, logical or true. You can read them, test them and discard them. Nothing of substance because there can be no argument against respectfully asking for a say in matters that directly affect you, for walking together in harmony with all Australians. And yet self-interest and fear have generated a howl of protest and from under a cloak of kangaroo skin, we have been met with a clenched fist raised high.
I am sorry from the depths of my heart because I do not know if it is even possible to forgive those who know not what they do.
The "no" campaign is quite dysfunctional in what its end game actually is - so far we have: no voice but a voice if it is legislated, treaty first, truth first, nothing/no change. Senator Thorpe can be bought out and will change to a yes vote if her demands are agreed to! Despite their inability to agree, their bits and pieces campaign has successfully confused Australians. Their ability to use social media and its associated algorithms has increased the mistruths and lies.
All the referendum is asking for is Indigenous recognition and an advisory body. Nothing else. One end game.
Michael Long, in an address in Albury, on his long walk to Canberra, said of Indigenous people that, "we are resilient but human". Voting no in the referendum, to reject recognition, is inhumane and disrespectful of Indigenous people and their history. Voting no will also mean no Voice to Parliament. The Voice is simply an advisory body, advising on matters affecting First Nations people. For too long government policies affecting Indigenous people have been imposed without consulting and involving those affected.
Let's give Indigenous people a voice for ideas to improve the health, education, justice, employment and housing of their people. Vote yes in the referendum.
Think of our internal freeway here in Albury. For years, government sought to put an internal route through and a significant majority in town argued against it while some argued for. In the end they ignored the majority and went ahead. But because they'd heard our concerns, instead of a ground level four-lane freeway with only one overpass, they adjusted what they were doing to address the concerns. Although we still got an internal freeway, we got one that was functional and catered for the way the town would use it, with a local traffic lane to reduce crashes, walk bridges, several overpasses and some underpasses, additional exits besides the singular one planned, soundwalls and attractive parks. The Voice would function similarly - governments will still do as they please, we all know what politicians are like, but they will likely make better informed policy as a result of hearing from the people they're designing the policy about. We all can name upsides of the internal freeway, but you can bet your pants if it had gone through in the form originally gazetted, it would have been a very dysfunctional town we'd find ourselves in now. The Voice: What strikes me as odd, is that all that is being asked is that, when the government are making laws and policy specific to our First Nations people, they get their opinion on whether or not it will be effective. But why are people not worried that our government routinely make these laws, if there is a concern about racial division? I guess when the government stop making race-based laws and policies, there'd be no call for a Voice to advise on their anticipated effect, so where's the worry? Besides which, after listening, the government is free to ignore the advice completely if it so chooses. When we take the capacity to make race specific laws and policy out of the constitution, I'll no longer see the need to require consultation put in. Happy to agree to disagree with people who feel strongly the other way.
Let me tell you a story. Last weekend, I was enjoying a friendly picnic with newly-made friends and fellow Albury Wodonga for Yes volunteers. While the food was being passed around and smiles reflected our sunny spirits, I spotted a man, let's call him Gary, taking a sneaky photo of our group.
Still munching on my lunch, I sat down next to Gary and for the next 10 minutes or so, he repeated false claims that he's heard about the Voice to Parliament and the looming referendum.
Once I established that Gary was planning to vote no, I respectfully asked him why. He began arguing his perspective with anti-Labor sentiment. "We're not representing Labor here, Gary," I said. "This referendum is above politics. In fact, the Uluru Statement from the Heart is addressed to you and I, everyday Australians, not the politicians. They've tried that, Aboriginal activists have written petitions and asked for change from the government many times in the past, and those petitions are collecting dust on the walls of Parliament House."
Gary, like many locals I've been chatting with, hasn't read the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
"That's a shame, I said. "It's only one page, you know?"
"It's 26 pages long," Gary insisted. When I asked where he gets his information from, he admitted to watching SkyNews and network television.
"Hmmm," I said, nodding. That figures.
I said to Gary, "Look, I'm sorry to tell you this mate, but you've been lied to. We all have."
I then pointed out that the "yes" and "no" booklet that he and I and every Australian household has received hasn't been fact-checked. It says so, plainly, within. Gary's eyebrows lifted in surprise. Could it be true? How can the government blatantly lie to us? "Because both major parties voted down a Stop the Lies Bill presented by independent MP Zali Steggall in 2022," I explained.
Gary then tried to convince me that the proposed Voice to Parliament wasn't mere advisory. Tired of hearing Gary re-churn the same, false claims sprouted by the "no" campaign, I asked him to use his own logic and asked, "Do you *really* think the Australian government would give up their power?"
That received a thoughtful pause.
The moment of agreement came soon after, when Gary expressed genuine respect for all people, and believed, like me, that everyone deserves a fair go.
I'm not sure if Gary has changed his mind and will vote yes for an advisory Voice to Parliament. I had somewhere else to be, but I did leave my phone with him for a few minutes, opened to the (very much one page) Uluru Statement from the Heart for him to read for himself.
Because at the end of the day, we live in a democracy, and we're all entitled to vote with our conscience.
However, we all should be influenced by facts. Not lies. For only "the truth shall set you free", as the saying goes. And too many of us don't know what or who to believe these days. And that's a problem.
If you need help sorting fact from fiction, simply include "RMIT Fact check" next time you're Googling. Or, ask someone from Albury Wodonga for Yes. We're pretty good at guiding all the Garys in our lovely community to discover the truth for themselves.
