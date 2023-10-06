The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Oscar Lyons hits 122 for Riverina Colts against Southern Districts

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 6 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Oscar Lyons is going from strength to strength on the cricket field. Picture by Ash Smith
Lavington's Oscar Lyons is going from strength to strength on the cricket field. Picture by Ash Smith

Oscar Lyons further enhanced his reputation as one of the region's top young sportsmen with a century on representative cricket duty this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.