Oscar Lyons further enhanced his reputation as one of the region's top young sportsmen with a century on representative cricket duty this week.
Lyons hit 122 from 133 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, for the Riverina against Southern Districts at the Country Colts Championships in Berry.
His ton helped the Riverina to a total of 273 all out and subsequently a 144-run victory after they dismissed Southern Districts for 129.
Riverina coach Rob Nicoll was full of praise for Lyons' knock.
"It was fantastic," Nicoll said.
"Oscar's also our vice-captain and in our captain's meeting the night before, he said he felt pretty good but he hadn't been able to get past his starts.
"We backed him in to score, we told him to play with freedom - and he did.
"Anything in his zone, he murdered the ball and when they were bowling well, he defended for one.
"It was so good to see Oscar get a big score.
"It was his first hundred and it pumps all the boys up.
"He's such a good human and it was really good to see him do well."
Lyons' century came less than two weeks after he captained Lavington's thirds to Ovens and Murray premiership glory - on the same ground where he won the provincial cricket grand final with the Panthers back in March.
"He's very talented," Nicoll said.
"He's gone from footy straight into cricket and you generally find your really good sportspeople are just good at everything.
"Oscar takes the game on, he scores freely and he can score in 360 degrees.
"He's got so many options and just his intent, the way he goes about it, he puts the bowlers under a lot of pressure.
"He's very fit, so his running between the wickets is awesome.
"He's got a lot to offer."
Riverina lost their opening match against Central Northern but then chalked up wins against Central Coast, Greater Illawarra and Southern Districts.
However, they lost their final game against Western, bowled out for 283 chasing 292 despite captain Jake Scott smashing 134 off 103 balls.
