Sport Albury Wodonga is now calling for nominations for the Young Achiever Award and Hall of Fame.
After a 12-month hiatus due to the repercussions of Covid, it's hoped new names of young sports stars and potential Hall of Fame inductees will be put forward to be recognised at the SAW awards night, scheduled for February 23, 2024 at Albury's Commercial Club.
Nominations are now open for both categories and will close on December 10.
Albury archer Zachary Aldred was the last Young Achiever to be crowned in 2022, joining a star-studded list of border sportspeople.
"We're looking for athletes that have had outstanding years as far as international, national and local competition," SAW president Rob McDonald said.
"It's an opportunity to be nominated and recognised in front of their peers for being substantially good at what they do as far as their sport is concerned.
"They receive a financial reward and all of those who have won it in the past have gone on to continue to achieve at a high level."
Beechworth's Emma George was the first to take home the award in 1996, with the likes of Lauren Jackson, Jesse Featonby, Scott Martin and James Willett all following.
After its revival, 10 inductees were added to the Hall of Fame in 2022, which included: Jess Foley, Joshua Thornton, David McPartland, Archie Thompson, Greg Griffiths, Josh Kennedy, Amy Chapman, Andrew McDonald, Steve Mowlam and Patrick Murphy.
"We'd like to try and add five more inductees every year alongside the Young Achiever," McDonald said.
Nominations can be made via sportalburywodonga.com.au
