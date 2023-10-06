Police keeping close eye on Black Uhlans during run from Albury to Echuca

Police are keeping a close watch on Black Uhlan bikies during their run from Albury to Echuca.
Specialist officers, including from the anti-bikie Raptor Squad, are on the Border on Friday, October 6.
The Uhlans are conducting a national run to Echuca from Friday to Sunday with a large number of officers monitoring their movements.
The bikies are believed to have left Albury on Friday morning and were spotted in Yarrawonga about 10.30am.
Police said illegal behaviour would not be tolerated.
"The NSW Police Force continually monitors the activities of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMCG) to ensure they obey the law and comply with Australian road rules, particularly when travelling in large numbers on public roads," a spokesman said.
"State Crime Command's Raptor Squad are aware of a Black Uhlans 'national run' this weekend between Albury and Echuca and have significant resources in place to prevent criminal activity and ensure the safety of the public."
Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Gordon said police had extensive powers to deal with bikies and were working with Victorian officers "on a full range of policing strategies".
"Raptor Squad will be assisted by officers attached to the Southern Region, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, as well as Victoria Police - including the VIPER taskforce," Detective Acting Superintendent Gordon said.
"No illegal behaviour will be tolerated - either on or off the road - and as well as minimising the impact of the ride to other motorists, police will be targeting any anti-social behaviour."
