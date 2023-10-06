In 2018, Briana Higgins made a giant leap of faith to join Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Now five years on, the defender has made her mark on the club as an A-grade best and fairest winner.
After relocating to Albury from West Wyalong, Higgins found the Giants and hasn't looked back since.
"That year when I enquired about netball teams in late January, I was told that the Giants and Murray Magpies were still having trials, and nothing against Murray Magpies, but I couldn't bring myself to wear Magpie colours," Higgins laughed.
"The Giants are the best club and community and they just make you feel really welcome and like you belong."
Higgins became accustomed to success early on with her home club in West Wyalong, winning premierships more often than not.
"Moving out here, I realised it's quite hard to win in such a competitive league," she said.
"Even my first year in B-grade, we made it to the grand final and then lost it, and that really hurt.
"I had never been on the other end of it and that was not enjoyable at all."
The 29-year-old starred on court for the Giants this season, despite battling some minor injury niggles.
"I've never not played because of an injury, but I've had issues with my knees and achilles this season, which I haven't been able to play as well as I know I can," she said.
"We didn't have the most successful year as a team, but it was a great group to be a part of.
"Only three of us had played together in A-grade before, so it was a lot of new combinations and it took us a little bit to get used to each other and the different ways we play."
Higgins edged out teammate Viv Vainisi to take home the A-grade trophy, while also being named the side's most valuable player.
The Giants finished the home and away season 11th following six wins.
Higgins plans on returning to the club next season.
"I wouldn't play for another club, I absolutely love the Giants," she said.
Fellow Giants Isabelle Kreutzberger (B-grade), Alisha Van Deventer (C-grade) and Chloe Kuhne (C-reserve) were also best and fairest winners this season.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.