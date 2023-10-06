One arrested, more sought, following ram raid at Wodonga motorbike business

A man has been arrested and others are being sought following an early morning ram raid at a Wodonga motorbike business.
Two vehicles attended Hill's Moto Services on Romet Road about 4.30am on Friday, October 6.
A roller door was rammed to gain access, with a blue and white TM 250cc dirt bike stolen.
A 33-year-old Albury man was arrested by police on the Lincoln Causeway a short time later.
He was being interviewed by Wodonga detectives on Friday afternoon.
A vehicle the man was in has been seized for forensic testing.
A second vehicle police believe was linked to the ram raid was also recovered in Albury a short time after the incident.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Drew said three to four other people were wanted over the break-in.
"While the initial response was very prompt, which resulted in the arrest of one suspect, we're still in the early stages of our investigations," he said.
"We'd like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen or heard anything, or anyone who may have witnessed a blue Ford or dark Holden Captiva in the area to make contact.
"A 33-year-old man from Albury was arrested and is currently in custody, being interviewed for his involvement with the burglary and theft.
"We're looking for three and possibly four other offenders who are involved."
The Wodonga business has been targeted multiple times before.
Friday morning's incident caused extensive damage to a roller door at the site.
The door was dusted for fingerprints by Wodonga forensic officers.
There have also been multiple motorbikes stolen from private properties in recent weeks.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Drew said target hardening and security cameras could help prevent such offending.
"CCTV is vital, it acts as a deterrent and as an investigative tool in the event these burglaries occur," he said.
"People need to remain vigilant and to ring in and report any suspicious activity, particularly at night in and around commercial areas."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
