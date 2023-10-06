The Border Mail
Voice to Parliament

Voice referendum: Uncle Hewitt Whyman had no voice growing up, so he's using his to make sure others are heard

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated October 6 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 2:00pm
For Uncle Hewitt Whyman, the Voice to Parliament referendum isn't political - it's personal.

Local News

