History beckons Baranduda this weekend.
The Rangers will get their first taste of provincial cricket on Saturday when they face last season's beaten grand finalists, St Patrick's.
While it may represent jumping in at the deep end, there's been nothing but excitement around the former District outfit this week.
"It's maybe not the kind of game you want first up but I also think it works well for us," Baranduda captain Zach Leach said.
"It's a good way to get into it and see what we're up against, to play one of the best sides in our first game.
"No game is going to be easy for us so this will be a good challenge for us, to see where we're at."
Will Killen, Seb McKenna, Peter Cooper and Jerrin Jarald will make their Baranduda debuts at Xavier High School in a Rangers side featuring only four players who lined up for their last game in District cricket - the preliminary final defeat to Yackandandah on March 11.
So why was this the right time to start a new chapter in the club's history?
"Over the last couple of years, we've increased our professionalism as a whole club," Leach said.
"We brought in a provincial level coach a few seasons ago with the plan that this was where we wanted to get to.
"A couple of seasons of pretty high-level success towards the end of the year proved to us that we were ready and we're looking forward to the challenge.
"We're not hiding from the fact it's going to be tough, especially the first year.
"We're not going to know much about these guys; we watch clips on the news the games are live-streamed so you can see the different standard we're going into and there's no hiding from the fact it is a jump above with some high-quality cricketers in there.
"Every team has some real big talent in there so it's going to be tough but we're looking forward to it."
Matt Hargraves will make his debut behind the stumps for St Patrick's having paid his own way to come over from England.
He's one of six changes from the Patties' grand final side alongside Sam Hollis, Max Heriot, Will Keighran, Ed Kreutzberger and Kori Stevenson.
