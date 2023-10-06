Up to 150 jobs will be created in Mulwala and Benalla after a $220 million federal government investment in domestic weapons manufacturing in the region.
The cash injection was announced for the Thales munitions factories in Mulwala and Benalla on Friday, October 6, with the majority of the funds allocated to the Mulwala facility.
The investment will boost industrial capacity through infrastructure redevelopments at each site, new explosive mixers at Mulwala and enhanced munition manufacturing procedures.
During a visit to the Mulwala site on Friday, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy said the investment would immediately create 45 jobs, with the potential for up to 150 jobs as the facilities expand.
"The $220 million will allow for expanded infrastructure, expanded equipment and new and advanced equipment that is critical for the ability to produce explosive ordnance and propellants going into the future," he said.
"This is essential to the future of the Australian Defence Force (ADF); it is essential to us handling the deteriorating strategic circumstances we face, where we see the greatest arms build-up in our region since World War II."
Mr Conroy said the investment will allow Australia to rely less on global supply chains.
"We've learned the lessons from the Ukraine conflict that is going on right now and the COVID supply chain crisis - we have to move from just-in-time production to just-in-case capabilities," he said.
Air Marshal Leon Phillips, chief of guided weapons and explosive ordnance at the ADF, said the investment will ensure the defence force is equipped to support future production demands, such as 155mm artillery ammunition.
"We've seen the Ukrainians fire as many 155mm artillery rounds in a single day as Europe might produce in a month," he said.
"So what we've seen is that we can't rest on our laurels; we can't just assume industry is going to come to the party if we haven't invested in their infrastructure.
"So the investment today will give us the necessary ability to scale up as we produce weapons in volume moving forward."
Part of the investment will go to the new Resonant Acoustic Mixing technology at Mulwala, which will produce a broader range of advanced munitions faster and more safely.
It will also increase the capacity to produce the BLU-111(AUS) aerial bombs used by the Royal Australian Air Force.
"Just to give an example of the advanced equipment that is coming here, one of them is an acoustic mixer," Mr Conroy said.
"So instead of using basic technology - think of a kitchen master mixing up ingredients to make a cake - we use sound waves to mix the explosive ingredients.
"This piece of equipment is the first on the industrial level (in Australia), and that gives us the capability here to ramp up production safely and not just equip the ADF, but export to the rest of the world."
