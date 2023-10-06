Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees is confident the rural city has "got through the worst" of flooding that threatened to cause significant damage this week.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Ovens River at Wangaratta, where river levels peaked early on Friday, October 6, slightly below the major flood level.
Wangaratta recorded 52.8 millimetres of rain on Wednesday, October 4, followed by a further 11.6 on Thursday, however some property owners in the wider district reported tallies in excess of 100 millimetres.
The water level has continued to drop in the King River at the Docker Road Bridge, which is still above the moderate flood level, while minor flooding along the Ovens River at Rocky Point, Buffalo River downstream of Lake Buffalo and along the King River downstream of Lake William Hovell is expected to continue across the weekend.
No significant rainfall has been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology across the Ovens and King rivers catchment across this weekend, which is welcome news for Cr Rees.
"Everything has peaked and the water is starting to come back, which is positive," he said.
"No homes have been inundated.
"If it had have continued to rain, it could have been a lot worse, but thankfully with some good weather ahead we should return to normal in the coming days."
Oxley Flats Road is closed between Weir Street, at the Wilson Road levee, and Williams Lane, while a detour is in place for a section of the Great Alpine Road towards the east of Wangaratta.
The Markwood-Tarrawingee Road is also closed due to flooding between Markwood-Everton Road and Milawa-Tarrawingee Road.
Several other roads exiting Wangaratta have water over them and anyone required to use them is urged to drive safely.
Water was just below the eyes of Wangaratta's unofficial flood marker at Apex Park, Yogi bear, on Friday, October 6.
Wangaratta resident John Parkes visited the park to send photos of Yogi to a friend in Queensland, who had recently been down for a visit and couldn't imagine it would be underwater.
"Unless it's exceptional, we're pretty safe here in Wangaratta," he said.
"The council has done some work on the levee out on the east side. We've got a very good council that look after us well."
Mr Parkes held bigger concerns for the potential of another serious bushfire season.
"If it's a long, hot summer, we're going to have to be very careful," he said.
"With the wet summer and autumn, there's a lot of combustible material around.
"If everybody's careful, you can certainly do a fair bit against accidental fires."
Wangaratta Council, along with SES, police, CFA and other emergency responders, conducted an online community meeting on Thursday, October 5 to outline the situation.
