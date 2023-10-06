A small boy's comment to police that "Mummy is going to kill Daddy" made a North Albury woman's intimidation of her ex-partner's lover "very serious".
Magistrate Leslie Mabbutt told Lara Michelle Floyd that whatever the level of upset on hearing of her partner's betrayal, it was "not an offence to have an affair".
"But it's an offence to make a threat to kill them," Mr Mabbutt told Floyd on sentencing her in Albury Local Court.
"What the (four-year-old) child says to the police makes this very serious."
The court had heard how Floyd's rekindled relationship with the father of her now five-year-old ended on her learning he was seeing another woman at the same time.
She flew into a rage and threatened to slit the throat of the other woman, during a series of hostile text messages including one where she said "this b----" would end up "in the ground".
The man, who was in court for her sentencing, complained to police on September 12 about Floyd's ongoing harassment "as she has sent over 30 messages to him that day".
In one, Floyd said once the other woman was hospitalised, she would give all her messages to the police "because I'd love a jail sentence" and even threatened the safety of her own child.
After her arrest, a custody manager at the Albury police station overheard Floyd tell a relative during a phone call: "When I get out of here I'm going to run him over with my f----- car."
Floyd and the man were in a relationship for about five years before separating in October, 2022.
They got back together in March, two months after he began seeing the other woman.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel said once the victim blocked Floyd's ability to message her, his client made no attempt to make contact.
And "in the cold light of day" she sent a message to her ex-partner to apologise for what she did.
"She accepts and she understands the error of her ways."
Mr Patel said Floyd, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was 19, had worked as a nurse for 20 years, but since being attacked by an autistic patient in 2017 had been unable to resume her career.
Mr Mabbutt told Floyd it was wrong for people who "can't simply handle their emotions" to "commit offences like this".
He convicted Floyd and placed her on an 18-month community corrections order with supervision.
"That's to ensure this sort of behaviour doesn't happen again."
Floyd was also fined $600.
