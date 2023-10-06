Wear your wackiest or most colourful board shorts for the day and in turn you'll help provide role models for those who need it most.
All on Board Day on November 24 is an initiative of Boys to the Bush, a not-for-profit charity that originated in Albury and now operates in several regional communities.
Boys to the Bush is committed to curbing what it sees as a growing cohort of such youngsters in regional Australia through camps and its MENtoring Program.
Community partnerships manager Matt Seiter said the inaugural fundraiser aimed to celebrate the positive role models in people's lives.
"Everyone in all walks of life needs a positive role model, and it's not often celebrated as it should be," he said.
"What we consider a positive role model would be anyone from a neighbour who has said a kind word to put you in the right direction, to an aunty who's looked after you, to a mum or a dad, to a football coach, to a netball coach.
"There's lots of positive role models in our community, and we want to celebrate that."
Boys to the Bush chief executive Adam DeMamiel said the day acknowledged those who provided support, making home and work lives better places to be.
"Having someone you can turn to for guidance and support is important for all of us," he said.
"Unfortunately, not all kids grow up with someone like that in their life."
Mr DeMamiel said anyone looking to support All on Board Day could have the peace of mind they were giving boys the "guidance, renouncement and self-confidence they need to navigate life's challenges with greater resilience".
Mr Seiter said people could donate "as much or as little as you want".
"One of the programs we do is the MENtoring program," he said.
"It's where we grab young boys who need one-on-one guidance, a positive role model, and we help them attain their goals.
"Not everyone has a positive role model and we want to change that."
Register your school or business at allonboardbttb2023.raisely.com.
