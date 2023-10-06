Chloe Gilcrist is now a two-time CDHBU best and fairest winner, but the midcourter admits this season was very different to others.
After welcoming the arrival of her daughter, Isla, in January, netball became something it had never been for the 22-year-old midcourter before.
"It was my time away from being a mum, I guess you could say," she said.
"At the start of the season I was a bit iffy, but towards the end I started getting better.
"It was different, but it was good, I still had some sort of fitness there.
"I don't think I could go a season without netball."
Gilcrist returned to the Power in 2019 after a stint in the Tallangatta and District League and took home her first A-grade club award in 2021.
This season she edged out runner-up Shelby Richardson to be presented with the A-grade honour.
CDHBU welcomed juniors Ava Phibbs and Tamir Richardson into the new-look side this season, which finished in ninth spot.
"We pretty much had a completely new team," Gilcrist said.
"We hadn't played together until this season, but we gelled quiet well on court."
After battling to get wins on the board in previous seasons, Gilcrist admits the side is heading in the right direction.
"We've definitely won a lot more games compared to back then," she said.
"At the start of the season, we were sitting somewhere in the top six, which was really great to see.
"In that way, you could say that we've developed a lot."
Brydee Lavis (B-grade), Emily Gillard (C-grade), Susie Kracht (C-reserve), Ashley Hanrahan (Rising Star) and Kaz Lewis (Netball Senior Club Person) also took home awards at the Power's recent presentation night.
