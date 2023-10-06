North East school part of investigation into historic child sex abuse

A North East school has been identified as a site of possible child sex abuse, with former students invited to share their experiences as part of an inquiry.
Bundalong South Primary School, which has been closed for years, is now included in an investigation into sex abuse allegedly committed by three teachers.
The Victorian Government has acknowledged multiple staff at Beaumaris Primary School sexually abused students in the 1960s and 1970s.
That abuse continued at other schools.
Teachers Gary Arthur Mitchell, Grahame or Graham Harold Steele and David Ernest Keith MacGregor have been identified as alleged perpetrators.
A fourth teacher has also been identified but has not been named.
The inquiry had earlier identified 18 schools to investigate the abuse, but this week expanded to include six further schools, including at Bundalong South.
There are limited details available about the now defunct school, but council documents note a plaque recognises the former education site on the Yarrawonga-Wangaratta Road.
The inquiry is keen to hear about the experiences of students who attended.
"We will continue to identify alleged perpetrators and the schools in which they worked to enable victim-survivors' participation in our inquiry and to put their experiences on the public record," chairwoman Kathleen Foley said.
"It is vital to us that every individual has the chance to share their experiences.
"We recognise that, for many, this may be their first time sharing their experiences, and we acknowledge and respect the significance of this.
"We will work with individuals to ensure their participation in this inquiry is supported and safe. "I thank every person who has come forward to make a submission or participate in a private session.
"I am humbled by your strength, courage, and openness to contribute to our work."
The government has acknowledged failures to protect children from abuse.
"The state recognises that some government schools have failed to protect children attending government schools from child sexual abuse, and this inquiry is being established as a mechanism for victim-survivors to speak to their experiences and also to document the experiences of such abuse," the inquiry's terms of reference note.
Submissions can be made online at www.beaumarisinquiry.vic.gov.au and further information is available by calling (03) 8301 0102.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.