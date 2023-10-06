Billy Pertzel still cannot believe he got kicked out of a Lavington pub when he'd paid for a game of pool.
He and two mates - Blade Parnaby-Perkins and Jacob Brendon Scott Compton - were at the Boomerang Hotel on August 11 for a night of drinking.
"Mr Pertzel," magistrate Leslie Mabbutt put to the 26-year-old, "I get the feeling you still feel a bit aggrieved about this."
Pertzel, clearly annoyed about what happened, agreed it was a fair observation to make.
"I just wanted to get my $3 back," he said about the game of pool he didn't get to play, despite forking out the coins.
Pertzel and his pals were before Albury Local Court because on that night, the drinking got out of hand.
They got drunk and wobbly, then soon enough - just before midnight - the threats began to flow.
"We'll see you outside of work you c---," one sneered at the hotel manager, "we'll sort this out in a different way."
At one point staff including security guards tried to usher the trio outside, but police told Albury Local Court they continued "being aggressive and yelling abuse".
When threatened with having the police called, staff heard them say "just call them, we don't care" and "if we see you out in town we will get you".
Initially they had been given the opportunity to complete their game of pool, for which they had put $3 into the table, but staff denied that to them when they became hostile.
Magistrate Leslie Mabbutt heard the three men's case at the same time, the young men lined up behind microphones at the bar table.
North Albury residents Pertzel, of Alemein Avenue, and Parnaby-Perkins, 23, of Koonwarra Street, pleaded guilty to intimidation and with being an excluded person who failed to leave premises, as did Compton, 24, of Nicole Crescent, Wodonga.
Mr Mabbutt told the men what they did were "serious matters" that no doubt were caused by too much alcohol.
"Of course, this doesn't make it in any way reasonable," he said.
"The community considers people being intimidated at work extremely serious."
Each man was convicted and fined $2250.
