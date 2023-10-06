A renovated office building in the Albury CBD has sold for more than $800,000 at auction.
The 200-square metre property on the corner of Swift and Macauley streets, home to financial planning firm Artt Advice, attracted strong interest and was snapped up by a Border investor for $820,000 on Friday, October 6.
It is set on a 450-square metre block with multiple offices, on-site amenities and a rear car park accessed from Macauley Street.
Bidding started at $700,000, but quickly rose in $10,000 increments as offers were exchanged between four parties.
Rises of $5000 continued as the property reached $770,000 and was declared on the market.
Two bidders continued to vie for the building as it went past $800,000 thanks to a flurry of $5000 bids, before the hammer eventually fell at $820,000.
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said the final price exceeded expectations.
"We had about 25 inquiries and we were confident of getting five or six bidders," he said.
"It's a central Albury position with affordable rent in a prominent location.
"It's a block north of Dean Street and there's a lot of professional offices in Swift Street now.
"There's obviously a lot of new developments along Swift Street, but a lot of the older existing houses have been converted into office accommodation."
Mr Dixon said the property was owned by Melbourne couple Michael and Ethel Bourke, who have been long-term investors in the Albury market and have family connections in the region.
A five-year lease is in place with Artt Advice until November 2024, with the annual rent just below $45,000.
