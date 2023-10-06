Fundraiser launched after near fatal fire guts Rutherglen home

A fundraiser has been launched to help a Rutherglen couple as they struggle to come to terms with a devastating house fire.
The October 2 incident led to the pair being hospitalised.
Mrs Steele suffered smoke inhalation and was released on Wednesday night.
Mr Steele had earlier been released, but his daughter said he had taken a turn and been readmitted with respiratory issues.
"It's hard to fathom the enormity of what mum and dad have got ahead of them," Sarah Sudweeks said.
"Mum's actually really good, she's weary but considering what she went through she's doing really well.
"Dad on the other hand has taken a turn for the worst - he's been quite unwell.
"He's also really struggling emotionally with the enormity of it all.
"It just seems like this enormous task.
"It's hard to know where to start, but the community have wrapped their arms around mum and dad, physically and metaphorically, and giving them all the support they can.
"They're really trying to show mum and dad they're loved and an important part of the community."
A GoFundMe page has been launched by Ms Sudweeks' friend with the aim of raising $25,000.
Ms Sudweeks said the money would help the pair get back on track.
"We're just so grateful," she said.
"I think in moments like these - I wouldn't use the word karma - but nice things come back to you.
"They're being supported."
