Albury Wodonga Health has been forced to reschedule a host of non-urgent surgeries due to a huge influx of emergency presentations.
The health service told The Border Mail on Friday, October 6, it had been required to postpone several elective procedures to prioritise urgent clinical care.
"The rescheduling was the result of a high number of extremely unwell patients presenting to our Albury and Wodonga emergency departments, who required urgent and ongoing care, both before and after surgery," Albury Wodonga Health acting chief executive Lucie Shanahan said.
Dr Shanahan said all rescheduled surgeries would remain within the assigned category timeframe.
"We sincerely apologise to anyone inconvenienced, patient and staff safety remains our number one priority," she said.
"Albury Wodonga Health continues to urge community members not to delay seeking care. If you need urgent medical assistance, please present to either Albury or Wodonga emergency departments for treatment."
Dr Shanahan said non-urgent care was available at the Wodonga Priority Primary Care Centre at the White Box Rise Shopping Centre, the Border Urgent Care Centre on David Street in Albury or through Victoria's virtual emergency department at www.vved.org.au.
