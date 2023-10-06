There has been plenty of speculation since his retirement after 280-matches at the elite level that Ziebell could return to his junior club as soon as next season.
However, Ziebell revealed ideally he would 'love' to remain in the AFL in a coaching role.
If he was overlooked for a coaching role at AFL level, Ziebell said he would still consider his options of coaching at the highest level possible as well as pursue a gig in the media.
"I would love to get my foot in the door in an AFL club and I think the coaching merry-go-round is underway at the moment," Ziebell told SEN Radio on Friday morning.
"If I can get myself an opportunity over the next few weeks, that would be fantastic.
"But if I was unable to secure a spot somewhere in the AFL world, I'd probably have to look at the best next steps to develop my coaching career, whether that be at state level, junior programs or at the local level.
"I could combine a little bit of media stuff with that as well, it'd be a fantastic opportunity to stay in touch with the game and watch plenty of football and understand the trends and analyse for the audience out there as well."
Ziebell made his senior debut for Wodonga as a 15-year-old under coach Jarrod Twitt in 2006 to become the youngest Bulldog to do so in club history.
The 32-year-old revealed he would ideally like to juggle a coaching gig but still prolong his playing career in a bid to capture an elusive flag.
Ziebell played in a premiership with the Murray Bushrangers in 2008 but still has a burning ambition to play in a senior flag while his body remains in relatively good shape.
"I love the country," Ziebell said.
"I grew up in north-east Victoria and I love local footy up there, whether it's suburban footy or country footy.
"I've got a soft spot for it. I've got to probably look after myself physically a little bit over the next three to six months to get myself right after a long career in the AFL.
"But I think down the track somewhere, I might be able to squeeze one or two in with a couple of mates or a couple of family members somewhere.
"I'd love to be able to pull the socks up one more time and hopefully I've never won a senior flag so maybe get out somewhere and try to do that, that'd be a bit of fun."
He required facial surgery after he was punched in the face, which caused him to fall onto the road where he was also kicked whilst lying on the ground.
"It's nice to be back on track now," Ziebell said on SEN Breakfast.
"It was definitely not the way I envisioned my retirement starting, that's for sure.
"I was laid up on the couch for a few weeks there with a bit of surgery and stuff too, to put my face back together.
"But I'm back on track now and healing well, which is good.
"The scars and stuff are ending up quite minimal and unfortunately, I'll probably have to go in for a bit more surgery potentially next year or the year after to fix a few things as well.
"So, that's not ideal.
"But in saying that I'm very lucky with the outcome because it quite possibly could have been a lot worse with the way things unfolded."
Wodonga is yet to announce its senior coach for next season to replace Jordan Taylor who recently accepted the coaching position at home town club Finley.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.