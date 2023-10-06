The Border Mail
Drug deal charges keeping Lavington shooting incident accused in custody

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 6 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:11pm
A man wanted by Albury police over an incident in which police were forced to shoot at a car as it allegedly drove at them is contesting ice trafficking charges in Wodonga.

