A man wanted by Albury police over an incident in which police were forced to shoot at a car as it allegedly drove at them is contesting ice trafficking charges in Wodonga.
Cheyne Orcher was arrested in Melbourne following the Lavington police shooting incident on August 18.
Orcher is still being held in custody in Victoria over Wodonga meth trafficking matters, which Wodonga court heard were trying to be resolved.
"There's no application for bail today your honour," Geoff Clancy told the Wodonga court on October 3.
Mr Clancy said NSW Police were trying to extradite his client back to Albury, but he was being kept in Victoria on the trafficking charges.
He sought a four week adjournment to resolve the drug supply allegations.
Orcher remains in Port Phillip Prison and will return to court on October 31.
