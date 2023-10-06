Wodonga police find cache of stolen goods during property search

Police have found a cache of items suspected of being stolen during a recent search warrant.
Included in the haul were three air compressors, a black Giant mountain bike, white Focus mountain bike, and various tools including drills, spanners, a crow bar, and a sander.
Cash, keys and items of jewellery were also recovered.
Investigators are now seeking the owners of the property.
Proof of ownership must be supplied.
Call (02) 6049 2600.
