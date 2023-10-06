Albury police worker charged with domestic violence, information offences

An Albury region police worker has been charged with domestic violence related assault.
Police received a complaint against the 33-year-old woman, who is a civilian police employee, on Thursday, October 5.
An assault allegedly took place in a home in the Albury area.
The 33-year-old was charged on Friday with common assault and unlawfully disclosing information as a public official.
The woman was bailed after being charged.
She will face Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
"The woman has been suspended with pay," police said in a statement.
