Kiewa-Sandy Creek has signed reliable Wodonga Raiders' defender Alex Daly.
Daly arrives at the league powerhouse after almost 100 senior matches at Birallee Park and will bolster an already formidable defence comprising Nic Carney, Buckley Wilson and Jack Di Mizio.
The 26-year-old has strong ties to the Hawks with some former team-mates in Di Mizio and reigning best and fairest winner Jack Haugen and Connor Newnham at the club.
Key forward Mitch Paton is also good mates with Daly.
Daly's partner, Kate Worsteling, also recently played in the Hawks' A-grade netball triumph over Yackandandah.
"It's a huge thrill to be joining a powerhouse like Kiewa-Sandy Creek," Daly said.
"I've got a fair few mates at the club already who have been pestering me for a few years now to come out and join them.
"They finally got me.
"I've played against Mitch (Paton) previously but not with him and he was one of the major reasons I decided to switch clubs.
"I know Jack (Di Mizio) and Caleb Beattie fairly well and my partner Kate played in the A-grade netball flag.
"So it will be a lot easier next year to travel to training together and be at the same club.
"It was a bit hard this year trying to get to each other's games as much as we could."
Daly played thirds at Wodonga Raiders before making his senior debut in 2014 and has spent seven years at the club.
He also spent a season with Leeton-Whitton in the Riverina league in 2021.
"I've played most of my career at Birallee Park," he said.
"I played a lot of my time under Daryn Cresswell and then Covid wiped out a year and I moved away and spent a season with Leeton-Whitton.
"I came back when Marc Almond was appointed coach and 'Almo' has been a great coach and has helped my development a lot.
"It's a great club and I feel 'Almo' has laid the foundations to start climbing the ladder and hopefully they can have a few more wins next year.
"Definitely off the field, it's an unreal environment to be part of and I can't speak highly enough of the club."
Daly played predominantly off half-back this season but was forced to pinch hit in the ruck on occasions.
"I feel my best position in the O&M is off half-back but I did have to ruck at stages this season which I wasn't a huge fan of because I was a bit undersized," he said.
The Hawks won't lack any motivation next season after going down to Chiltern in the grand final for the second year in a row.
They will be coached by Zac Fulford who previously coached Tallangatta to a flag in 2015 and boasts four years O&M coaching experience with Wodonga.
"I can't wait to play under Zac and he seems like a ripping bloke in the couple of discussions that I've had with him so far," Daly said.
"I would have liked to have played under Jack as well because alongside football manager Mal Vogel, they convinced me to make the move to Kiewa.
"I went out to watch the grand final this year as well as watch Kate play in her grand final and it was disappointing to see the boys lose and hopefully we can turn it around next year."
Daly is still chasing the first senior flag of his career but played in a reserves flag with Jack Haugen in 2016 and his younger brother Cooper (Daly).
"I would have still gone to Kiewa next year even if they were on the bottom of the ladder because I just wanted to play alongside a few of my mates," he said.
"I have got a few other mates who are keen to come out this year as well in Andrew Cardwell who played in the 2018 flag with Kiewa.
"Ed Damm and Ryan Thomas are also keen so hopefully they jump on board as well."
