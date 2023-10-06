Trainer Donna Scott has pinpointed stablemates Snap Book and Arthur The Great as the stables two best winning hopes at Albury on Saturday.
The stable was buoyed on Friday by the news that dual city winner Our Last Cash had earned a spot in next weekend's $2-million Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick.
But Scott's immediate focus will be landing a winner on her hometrack in the first of Albury Racing Carnival's meetings of the spring.
Scott will saddle up five runners with News At Five, Miller Time and Keith also forming part of her assault at the meeting.
Arthur The Great will target the $27,000 Class Three Handicap, (1175m) and will be on the quick back up after running third at the Benalla Cup meeting last Friday.
The four-year-old gelding will be partnered by Danny Beasley and won on debut at Narrandera in August before placing at Benalla.
"It looks like a nice race for Arthur The Great," Scott said.
"He has got some soft track form but I'm hoping the track is a bit better than a Heavy (10) after the rain earlier this week.
"The quick back-up is in his favour and he has recovered from last week's run quite well.
"I thought he was a bit green in the run at Benalla going in the different direction to NSW and we had to race him a bit out of his comfort zone because he drew a wide gate and we had to push forward with the short straight at Benalla.
"I was happy with the run but I think the long straight at Albury will be in his favour on Saturday.
"Hopefully he can race prominently with a bit of cover at Albury and Danny can find some clear galloping room in the straight and we will see what happens."
Scott also felt Snap Book would be hard to beat in the $30,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m).
Snap Book will also be partnered by Beasley and is a consistent gelding who finished runner-up at Wodonga at his most recent start last month when making ground from well back in the field.
"We have waited for this race because these Country Boosted races are for nice prizemoney," Scott said.
"So it's been four weeks since his last run but it does look a nice race for him.
"He is untried in the heavy conditions but has had a trial on soft going and went OK.
"So we will take a punt and see what happens.
"He has been a consistent horse for the stable but hasn't won for almost a year now.
"The Wodonga race didn't really suit him because he had to carry a lot of weight but I thought it was a massive run in the TAB Highway the previous start over an unsuitable distance.
"I wish the TAB Highway had been over a mile and if he performs as I expect on Saturday we will look to take him back to the city over a mile."
