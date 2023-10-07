A luxury townhouse less than 100 metres from Albury's golf club has sold for more than $1.3 million at auction on Saturday, October 7.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property on Peel Street, which boasts views of the Border city, was eventually snapped up for $1,330,000 after spirited bidding between two parties.
An opening offer was taken at $1 million, with rises varying between $25,000, $20,000, $15,000, $10,000 and $5000 as the pair competed for the home.
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, said the final price showed the Border property market continued to stack up well.
"The location is second to none," he said.
"You get views all the way from Lavington right around past the mountains and across central Albury. It's hard to get a property where you get all those views.
"You're also on the doorstep of the golf club and can walk there in a matter of seconds.
"It's a fantastic large townhouse and you're out of the hustle and bustle of central Albury where it is much quieter."
Later in the morning, a three-bedroom red brick home less than 500 metres from the city centre on Englehardt Street sold for $700,000.
The property had been in the same family for more than 80 years and attracted strong interest.
Two parties went head-to-head for the right to become the new owner, with a first-up offer accepted by Stean Nicholls auctioneer Nicholas Clark.
Rises of $10,000 were exchanged to get the property up to $680,000, which put it on the market.
Increments then reduced to $5000 as the pair continued to push for the winning bid, before it ultimately wound up at $700,000.
"It's in a great central location," Mr Clark said.
"It's mostly in original condition, but has had a few updates over time.
"Mixed use zoning allows it to go down the path of residential or commercial, but they're not making any more land in central Albury."
Mr Clark said land in central Albury was selling for about $1200 per square metre and would only go up in future years.
Stean Nicholls passed in a vacant block of more than 3000 square metres on Clare Circuit in Thurgoona, while a 41-hectare rural property on Police Paddocks Road at Carlyle also failed to sell at auction.
