Thousands of residents and visitors to the Border enjoyed a day of fun in the sun at the official opening of the Albury riverside precinct.
About 4000 people made their way to the first event held at the new space on Saturday, October 7, with an array of activities such as face painting, bubble shows and lawn games offered, while a range of food vendors catered for the large crowd.
The $6.5 million project, highlighted by a large boardwalk along the river from Hovell Tree Park to Albury Swim Centre, was made accessible to public in July, but an official opening was held back until spring to allow for better weather.
Albury Council's acting team leader for events Aaron Bykerk said the day had been more than four months in the making.
"It's just beautiful to activate the new space," he said.
"We're checking out how the site works and what infrastructure fits in the space, so then we can look at planning more events.
"It's been very well received. It was a really family-focused community event."
Wodonga's Angus Allemand enjoyed the chance to bring his children along to the precinct and they certainly made the most of the day.
"The kids have really enjoyed it. It's been lovely," he said.
"There's been so much on offer and it's been a good atmosphere."
Geelong's Robert Wood said he and his family often travelled to Echuca for holidays, but decided to meet friends from Tumut in Albury and had great time.
"We were just coming down to one of the parks and we saw this was on," he said.
"It's a really good space and great for families.
"We've been here before and knew this was a nice area right along this section."
Meanwhile, Albury Council will meet on Monday, October 9, where it has been recommended to endorse a revised single use plastics policy.
Submissions were received from eight Albury residents and a representative from No Balloon Release Australia, who said any event that required council approval should be compelled to follow the policy.
