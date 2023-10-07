Albury's Commercial Club is now home to the Border region's best all-weather bowling greens.
The new greens were officially opened by the club's general manager Jeff Duck and events manager Jackie Kelly on Saturday, October 7, at a tournament held in honour of their late parents, Bruce and Kath Duck.
Mr Duck said the resurfacing of the club's two greens was completed about two weeks ago and was a $375,000 investment.
"It's great the bowling section have put today on in honour of our mum and dad, Kath and Bruce Duck. It is the first official event on the new surface," he said.
"There's been a lot of positive feedback and I think a lot of players across the district will enjoy playing here because of the better surface.
"It was about a four-week turnaround from the old to the new with the installation.
"The surface gets manufactured overseas and is brought in. It took about 12 to 14 weeks to get manufactured and then it was sent over, and here we are today."
Saturday marked the third edition of the memorial tournament.
Mrs Kelly said the greens would also be open to corporate events.
"People can come in and get bowls and catering packages and make it a social day," she said.
Commercial Club Albury bowls president Robert Frederick said the new surface had been well received by the members.
"Everyone is very happy with them," he said.
Meanwhile, Donna Evans, Kaye Habermann and Kaylene Meredith made history as Commercial Club's first team to reach a state final in July.
The trio made it all the way to last game of the 2022-23 senior women's triples played at Figtree Sports in Wollongong.
After winning their section, Evans, Habermann and Meredith edged out a team from Taren Point in the semi-final to progress to the decider.
Despite meeting a Soldiers Points side who had won by more than 100 shots combined en route to the final, the Commercial women held their own, but ultimately fell short by one, 19-18.
Mrs Meredith said they were extremely proud of their efforts to make it so far.
