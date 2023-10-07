Around 500 people were forced to exit a Border shopping centre after a fire broke out inside a toilet block on Saturday, October 7.
Fire crews arrived at Lavington Square about 12.10pm after being alerted by the centre's automatic alarm system.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Stewart Alexander said four trucks were quick to respond and get the blaze under control.
"There was a number of people exiting the shopping centre because there was a fire in a toilet area," he said.
"It looks as though there was some material set on fire in there. Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus and coordinate a larger scale evacuation.
"Around 500 people were evacuated, which was the entire shopping centre."
Police and NSW Ambulance were also on scene, with no injuries reported.
Mr Alexander said smoke was lingering in the building, but it was being cleared out by ventilation systems to allow businesses and shoppers to return.
Murray River Police District officers will investigate the cause.
