There was drama at Alexandra Park on Saturday as East Albury claimed the scalp of North Albury in a match that went down to the very last ball.
Premiership favourites in the eyes of many, the Hoppers were chasing 197 for victory but were bowled out for 195.
The one-run victory was a baptism of fire for new Crows captain Miles Hemann-Petersen.
"It was a bit nerve-wracking," Hemann-Petersen admitted.
"It's always good to start with a win, especially against North Albury which is going to be a top team.
"There was definitely a bit of relief at the end!"
East Albury were in a spot of bother at 4/46 but Matt Tom dug in for a superb 88 which held the innings together.
He put on 104 with Kris Milosta (44) and that partnership gave the Crows a fighting chance as they closed on 9/196.
"We were aiming for 200-plus, that was our benchmark," Hemann-Petersen said.
"Matty batted very well, he did his role and batted time.
"It was so important; if we didn't get that, we'd have made 140 or maybe not even that.
"Kris played a bit of a different role instead of trying to hit boundaries all the time."
Ryan de Vries then dismissed danger men Ash Borella and Matt Condon cheaply but the returning Tim Hartshorn showed his class with 72.
Several of his team-mates got starts but none were allowed to go big as the Crows bowlers kept chipping away in a nerve-shredding climax.
And when last man Jake Burge was run out, East Albury were home.
"Cam (White) was pretty good up top and Ryan de Vries was one of our best bowlers today," Hemann-Petersen said.
"He got two big wickets up the top, which is always good, especially the key players.
"It was just about sticking to our plans, bowlers trying to execute the plans we've put in place.
"North Albury bat all the way down so the game's never over.
"But we'll take a lot of confidence from that win.
"Everyone knows how good North Albury are so to get a win first up is pretty good."
De Vries finished with 4-29 while there were two wickets for Tendai Maruma on his East Albury debut.
