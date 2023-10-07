Five wickets from Luke Evans fired St Patrick's to victory over newly-promoted Baranduda.
Evans finished with 5-26 as the Rangers, replying to their hosts' 4/194, were all out for 101.
It was a day full of emotion at Xavier High School, where St Patrick's held a pre-match ceremony in memory of Evans' daughter Rosie, who passed away in August, before both teams observed a minute's silence.
"I was really pleased for 'Evo' to have a bit of a day out with the ball," coach Liam Scammell said.
"We wore pink armbands for Rosie so for 'Evo' to take five was really fitting with some of his family still out here from the UK.
"We love him and we're really pleased for him.
"He deserved his five wickets.
"He took three at the top, with the new ball, and he came back for a second spell and picked up another couple."
Neil Smith had earlier made an unbeaten century for the home side although they were never able to get off the chain against a disciplined Baranduda bowling attack.
Smith (103 not out) and Nick Brown (38 not out) put on 91 together, while new recruit Will Killen took 2-26 for Rangers.
Baranduda then slumped to 9/59 before tail-enders Martyn Allwood (29 not out) and Peter Cooper (12) restored some pride and got them to three figures.
St Patrick's skipper Dean Nicholson claimed 2-15 while Max Heriot's eight overs of spin went for just four runs.
"We're just pleased to get the points," Scammell said.
"Neil Smith batted sensationally after assessing the conditions really well.
"You can get wickets early in the season that are a little bit slower and he adapted and applied himself ever so well.
"He dug in and got a nice hundred in the end."
Scammell was impressed with aspects of Baranduda's game in their first outing at this level.
"They'll be alright," he said.
"They bowled really quite well; they're a wily attack and they played conditions quite well with the ball.
"They won't be easy-beats in that sense.
"It was a respectable way to start and the great thing was how they dug in with the bat late.
"I don't know what they put on for the last wicket but it must have been at least 30 (it was 42).
"Historically, I've seen new teams coming into the comp who just throw it away but they didn't roll over at all.
"They had purpose in what they were about and it looks like they're going to try to compete hard.
"I'm sure they will have some tough games but they'll have their days as well."
