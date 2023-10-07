Major investment in Benalla, Mulwala munitions sites good for us and nation

As our gaze is increasingly drawn to heightened tensions over China and Taiwan, Australia's military capabilities have come under much greater focus.
A large part of that is the second-guessing of China's intentions for what it considers its rogue territory, within the context of its eye-watering levels of defence spending.
Many countries, especially those in South East Asia, the US and Australia, see China as an ever-growing threat to regional peace and stability.
This is borne out by various conflicting island and maritime claims in the South China Sea.
Moderate voices repeatedly say this rapidly changing geopolitical landscape only adds even greater urgency to the need for keeping diplomatic communication channels open.
But in the eyes of those in administrations with a more hawkish stance, now has become the time to meet China's aggression with beefed-up military might.
Whatever the eventual scenario - and no one truly knows China's strategic intentions, outside the tightly controlled orbit of its president, Xi Jinping - Australia has had to take stock, re-calibrating its defence thinking for this new world.
And with that has come a range of policy changes in recent times.
That's everything from allowing US bombers to be based in northern Australia to the relocation of troops from the south to the north and the federal government's decision to buy, for about $1.3 billion, more than 200 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US for the Royal Australian Navy's Hobart Class destroyers.
What makes that so significant is these facilities already contribute tens of millions of dollars a year to our regional economy, boosted just a decade ago with Mulwala's $300 million redevelopment.
Whatever unease we might feel about these more uncertain times can be negated by the inherent deterrence proffered by such an investment, plus the long-term security of employment and economic activity that must follow.
Hope you enjoy your Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.