The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

TVN On-Country wins top honours at Australian Defence Industry Awards

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated October 8 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Having started his business in a three-by-five-metre rumpus room in 2017, proud Wiradjuri man Jebb Hutchison never in his "wildest dreams" thought he'd be where he is today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.