The changing face of Albury Cricket Club was on display at Urana Road Oval on Saturday.
Only three players who took the field in Albury's previous game, their preliminary final defeat to Lavington in March, returned for the round one clash with New City.
Captain-coach Ross Dixon was joined in the side by Jerim Hayes and Dom Stockdale as well as a host of debutants to kickstart the 2023/24 campaign.
The Phoenix were also much-changed but the home side got off to a dream start when Zimbabwe international Brian Vittori reduced Albury to 2/0 in the first over.
Vittori was on a hat-trick after trapping Blake Nikolic in front for a golden duck and the visitors limped to 6/51 as wickets continued to fall.
Zachary Nichols, having crossed from Wodonga Raiders, claimed 3-30 on his New City debut while Vittori was excellent on his way to 3-32.
For the visitors, former Wagga RSL star Brad McMillan steadied the ship with a patient 29 and Ethan Moore hung around for 22 before Dixon's unbeaten 60 from 69 balls helped Albury post a competitive 9/156.
There was a striking symmetry when New City came out to bat, Jaeden O'Connell striking twice in the first over to leave the Phoenix reeling at 2/0.
Some lusty blows from Englishman Patrick Harrington (45 off 50 balls) gave New City hope but he quickly began to run out of partners.
New recruit Varun Chopra was very impressive for Albury as he picked up 2-26 and it was all over when Dixon had Daryl Tuffey caught by Chopra for 15 with the Phoenix all out for 112.
