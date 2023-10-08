The future of 'Prime Train' at Wangaratta Rovers is up in the air.
Tom Baulch, whose online alter ego has cultivated a huge social media following, joined the Hawks last summer and played 13 matches as a six-pointer.
He kicked 18 goals, including four against grand finalists Albury in round 15, but is keeping his options open for 2024.
"Prime hasn't signed," Rovers coach Sam Murray said.
"It's an ongoing conversation.
"Tom's commitments outside of football are a big focus and priority for him and we're really supportive of that.
"Whatever path that takes, Prime showed this year how good a player he can be in some of the games where he kicked four and had 25.
"But his stuff off-field at the moment is really important for him and we're respecting that."
Murray revealed what Rovers' recruitment drive would look like.
"The list won't change dramatically," he said.
"We've been able to retain around 95 percent of our list.
"We understand there's a few key people we need to bring in around that midfield brigade to give some support to our outside players.
"We have a really strong outside group; the likes of Dylan Stone, Jack Gerrish and we need to bring some support inside to be able to win a bit more footy.
"We like the look of Tom Boyd down back and the ability to go forward when we need him.
"We need someone to support Alex (Marklew) down forward so we've got a bit more flexibility with Tom because he plays his best footy when we're able to move him around and I think he showed that this year.
"We want another staple who can compete with the likes of Conlan, Williams and Moore, these prominent goal-kickers.
"We're pretty clear on that but we've got a really good group.
"We've got 20-odd players who have played between 15-50 games and some of them are coming along really well, 18, 19, 20-year-olds who we think are going to be the key part of our group, which is very exciting."
