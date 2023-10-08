Christmas might still be a couple months away, but Border councils are on the hunt for singers to take the chance and audition for this year's Carols by Candlelight.
Albury mayor Kylie King said it was an exciting opportunity for vocalists to take part in the annual events and "share their talents with people".
Held at QEII Square from 6pm on Wednesday, December 20, Cr King said it would be a special night for the community to gather their family and friends, bring a picnic blanket or chair and sing their heart out to their favourite carols.
About 7000 people attended last year's event.
"We're looking for solo vocalists, duos, vocal troupes and choirs," she said.
"Make sure you jump onto our website to apply."
Cr King said there would even be a visit "from the jolly fella himself, Santa Claus".
It's the same for Wodonga Carols by Candlelight, which will be back on Sunday, December 17.
For more information or to give it a crack, head to the councils' websites at alburycity.nsw.gov.au or wodonga.vic.gov.au.
