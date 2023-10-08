The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Councils urge performers to audition for Carols by Candlelight

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated October 8 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Britton singing at last year's Albury Carols by Candlelight. Picture by Ash Smith.
Olivia Britton singing at last year's Albury Carols by Candlelight. Picture by Ash Smith.

Christmas might still be a couple months away, but Border councils are on the hunt for singers to take the chance and audition for this year's Carols by Candlelight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.