The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border hosts the Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships 2023

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
October 9 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 120 dirt track riders from across the country converged on the Border at the weekend, eager to secure the title of Australian champion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.