About 120 dirt track riders from across the country converged on the Border at the weekend, eager to secure the title of Australian champion.
The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships took place at Diamond Park on the Lincoln Causeway on October 7 and 8.
Amidst the cacophony of roaring engines and swirling clouds of smoke, Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club president Shane Clare hailed the event a "huge success".
"We had sidecars, quads with four wheels, and then we had the two-wheel classes, which is the MX Open, the Pro 450s and the Pro 250s, and also a women's class," he said.
"So I think we've run 106 races over the two days."
Mr Clare underscored the invaluable opportunity such events presented for the club and its local riders, propelling them onto the national stage of competition.
"It's a big thrill for us and our riders," he said.
"It encourages them to keep pushing, and it's good for the club to run events at this level.
"We focus a lot on our grassroots, but when you run big days like this, it moves the club forward and everyone in the club benefits from it as well."
The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championships marks the third national title the club has hosted this year, following the Australian Speedway Championships in January and the Australian Motocross Championships in March.
"I don't think there's any other club in Australia that has run three Australian Championships in different disciplines in the same year," Mr Clare said.
"So I think it really speaks volumes for the club and its members and what they've been able to do."
Unfortunately, four crashes resulted in the riders being taken to hospital via ambulance over the weekend.
But Mr Clare said he understood these were nothing major and that all riders would have been OK.
