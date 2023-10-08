Russell Anderson has explained why he's coming out of retirement at CDHBU.
The former captain decided to hang up the boots at the end of 2022 but couldn't resist the opportunity to be part of Kyle Docherty's improving Hume League outfit.
Anderson, who played five games in reserves this year, has committed to the Power full-time for 2024 and is relishing his return.
"I can't wait to get into it," he said.
"It's going to be a good season.
"A lot of the young boys who jumped on board last year have already signed so it's definitely something I wanted to be a part of.
"I'd lost a bit of interest and made the decision to retire towards the end of last year.
"It had been a lot of years of hard work and not a lot of success.
"I'm 33 now and the body got a bit tired.
"But I came out and had a kick with the boys in the twos and ended up tweaking my hamstring.
"So I thought 'stuff it, we'll do it properly this time instead of doing it half-arsed.'"
Anderson, who's due to become a father in four weeks' time, admitted he missed the cut-and-thrust of senior football when he did pull the Power jumper back on in the back half of this season.
"Playing twos compared to seniors, they're not as skilful and that helped make my mind up to play seniors if I'm going to go back," he said.
"The best thing to see has been how the boys have responded to 'Doc' coaching last year.
"It's only going to get better.
"Nearly everyone from last year has already signed so they're obviously keen to have a red-hot crack.
"Watching the games that I did last year, and I did get to a few training sessions, there's so much skill in this group.
"They're young, they're quick and they're hungry so it's going to be awesome to be part of that."
Since returning from stints at Wahgunyah and Corryong, Anderson has played 114 senior games for CDHBU.
"I played juniors there until I left at 15 or 16," he said.
"They've always been an unreal family club and I can't say a bad word about them.
"They've looked after me over the years and I just love playing for them."
