The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Russell Anderson coming out of retirement to play full-time for CDHBU in 2024

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 9 2023 - 7:44am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Anderson in action for CDHBU against Murray Magpies. Picture by James Wiltshire
Russell Anderson in action for CDHBU against Murray Magpies. Picture by James Wiltshire

Russell Anderson has explained why he's coming out of retirement at CDHBU.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.