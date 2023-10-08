Ram raid crew members still sought over Wodonga motorbike burglary

Police continue to investigate a ram raid at Hill's Moto Services in Wodonga, with the business releasing CCTV images of the offenders.
A man will face Wodonga court on Monday, October 9, following the early morning ram raid three days earlier.
A blue and white motorbike was stolen after a roller door was rammed to gain entry.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on the Lincoln Causeway a short time after Friday's incident.
Two vehicles were also seized.
Images from the scene show five people, who all appear to to be male, at the Romet Road business during the ram raid.
Many had their faces covered.
The group appeared to have travelled to the scene in the two vehicles that were later recovered.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
