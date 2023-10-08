The Border Mail
Ram raid crew members still sought over Wodonga motorbike burglary

By Local News
October 9 2023 - 9:21am
Police continue to investigate a ram raid at Hill's Moto Services in Wodonga, with the business releasing CCTV images of the offenders.

