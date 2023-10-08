Police seize large amount of ice during Wangaratta car search

A woman has been charged with drug trafficking after allegedly being caught with a large amount of ice in Wangaratta.
Police stopped a vehicle on Tone Road about 9pm on Friday, October 6.
A 25-year-old woman was a passenger in the car.
She was searched and allegedly had more than 30 grams of ice and a small amount of GHB.
The woman was remanded in custody and will face the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday.
A Benalla man, 35, was also found with small amounts of ice and GHB during another vehicle stop on Friday night.
He was already suspended from driving and had his car impounded.
He will face Wangaratta court on Monday.
Another car was impounded during a separate vehicle stop in Wangaratta on Sunday afternoon.
Police found marijuana and meth during that car search.
Checks showed the 19-year-old driver was already suspended.
His vehicle was impounded.
The man and his passenger were charged and bailed and will face court at a later date.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.