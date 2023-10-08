The Border Mail
Police seize large amount of ice during Wangaratta car search

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 9 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:41am
A woman has been charged with drug trafficking after allegedly being caught with a large amount of ice in Wangaratta.

Local News

