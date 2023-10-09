An inaugural Border event aims to change the lives of refugee children in East Africa, one step at a time.
Walk My Way, an initiative of the Australian Lutheran World Service, is calling for walkers to join the challenge to raise money to help these children attend school.
Walkers can sign up to trek either five kilometres, 10 kilometres or the full 26 kilometres from Bonegilla Migrant Experience to Victory Lutheran College on Saturday, October 14.
The 26 kilometre distance symbolises the average distance refugee children in East Africa walk to school.
"This is about supporting kids who wouldn't be able to go to school normally, being able to go to school in East Africa," Victory Lutheran College principal John Thompson said.
"We know how important education is for young kids in being able to set them up and give them that opportunity to contribute in life as they go about things, so if we can make even a small difference, it will be worth it."
Every $26 raised helps send one refugee child to school for an entire year.
The goal is to raise $10,000, which would enable about 400 children in East Africa to attend school.
Mr Thompson also highlighted the event's aim of raising awareness among students about the challenges faced by young refugees in the developing world.
"As a Lutheran school we are pretty centred around service learning, where our students do stuff without always expected stuff in return," Mr Thompson said.
"So the intent of Walk My Way is to broaden our students' eyes and get them active, get them out and about and get them walking 26 kilometres and raising $26, which equates to what it costs for Lutheran World Service to support a student in East Africa go to school for 12 months.
"It may seem quite minimal for us in Australia but it has a massive impact on a young person in one of the refugee camps."
Individuals or teams can participate in the event by registering by Wednesday, October 11. Registrations will also be accepted on the day.
People can also sponsor a walker if they are unable to participate in the event, volunteer to help out on the day, or raise funds - all walkers will be given a fundraising page upon registration.
On Saturday, October 14, registration will open at 7.30am Bonegilla Migrant Centre and the 26km walk will commence at 8.10am.
Those walking 10 kilometres will start from the corner of Havelock and Osborn Streets, Wodonga, at 11.30am and the five kilometre walkers will start from Les Stone Park in Wodonga at 12.30pm.
"It's also a great opportunity to get out and vote at the referendum as there will be a referendum centre at the college on Saturday, and walkers can get their sausage sizzle on the way out," Mr Thompson said.
Registration is $26 and includes a t-shirt.
