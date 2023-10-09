Wodonga's Linda Lehmann's struggles are enough to get anyone down, from having a stroke to losing her 18-year-old son to a car accident.
It was, she said, something "you never forget".
Earlier this year, she ran a half-marathon in Queensland to raise money for the Stroke Foundation with her daughter, Tayah Baker, in honour of Christian Baker.
Next month, she plans on doing the same, but this time, she'll walk 45 minutes daily, five days a week, to raise money for Stride4Stroke. She said it was another step on that road to recovery.
"I was just ecstatic," she said, of the 21-kilometre challenge.
"I wasn't sure at first if I could keep up; I said to my daughter, 'just go on without me if I fall behind'.
"But I was driven because of my sponsors, because I was thinking of Christian and Tayah, and I'd travelled so far for it."
Ms Lehmann said it took around two hours to do the track, and she was on "an absolute high" with thousands of people there.
"It was a mighty achievement crossing that finish line, and we cried so much," she said.
"It was so surreal."
Ms Lehmann said that since the race life had slowed right now, with a few health complications to add to the mix, she was proud that she could continue to raise awareness for those suffering from a stroke.
Ms Lehmann told The Border Mail in June that tests revealed she had suffered some loss of brain function in her 20s, but also that she had suffered a stroke in 2021.
They also found she'd had transient ischemic attacks, or mini-strokes, across the years.
She had to learn to talk again while grieving the loss of Christian and raising her other children, Hunter and Tayah.
Fast forward to today, she said telling her story had been motivating.
"I've been fortunate, so I see that as a strength," she said.
"I'm still on a healing journey, but I'm taking everything one day at a time and just trying to get my mental health right before I go leaping into anything out of the ordinary because I get overwhelmed quickly."
She said raising money for the foundation "suits me down to the ground".
"Not only is it just about raising money, but it's just as much about Christian; when he passed, I never rested, and therefore I never healed," she said.
"You need to rest to heal.
"When I had the stroke, I was forced to rest in the end, slow down, and take the time to smell the roses."
Ms Lehmann has a target of $500 for her November challenge and hopes to surpass that.
To donate and support her cause, head to stride4stroke.org.au/fundraisers/lindalehmann.
