It's been 10 years since Sami Kreltszheim arrived at W.J Findlay Oval to join the Rovers with her sister, Bec.
After a decade as a Hawk, Kreltszheim recently became a two-time A-grade club best and fairest winner.
But she admits the biggest highlight of her season was being able to team up in goals with her sister, while also having the opportunity to co-captain the side together.
"This was the first time we've shot together for a full season," Kreltszheim said.
"It was great, we loved it.
"Even though we didn't do that well as a team, getting to play with her was a big highlight of my season."
Kreltszheim edged out equal runners-up Briony Simpson and Molly Murray to claim her second consecutive medal at the club's presentation night.
She admits she's come a long way since starting out as a 16-year-old.
"It's like I blinked and have gone from a baby to now being the third oldest in the team," she laughed.
"It's been a big change for me to go from playing A-grade as a 16-year-old against 30-year-olds, to being a leader and captain.
"The club's come a long way and I've played with lots of amazing and developing players."
Rovers finished the season at the bottom of the A-grade Ovens and Murray ladder this season with one win, but Kreltszheim believes they still showed positive signs.
"Even though the scorelines didn't reflect it, we grew a lot during the season as a group, regardless of where we ended up on the ladder," she said.
"It definitely was the closest our playing group in A-grade had been since I've played there, which was great to see."
After battling ankle injuries last season, Kreltszheim has been able to put it behind her.
"I did a lot of rehab on my ankle and my body and I got my fitness in a much better place this year, which definitely helps," she said.
"I'm very lucky this year and I hope that carries into next year."
We can expect to see Kreltszheim in Hawks' colours again.
"My blood bleeds brown and gold, so I'm not going anywhere anytime soon," she said.
"I want to be there for when we hopefully get some more success. I want to be a part of it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.