Wodonga ram raid accused on bail, on drugs, at time offending, court told

A man charged over a Wodonga ram raid that netted a motorbike was on bail at the time and is withdrawing from drugs while locked up, a court has heard.
Robert Delphin appeared briefly in Wodonga court on Monday, October 9, following the ram raid three days earlier.
Delphin, 33 is accused of motor vehicle theft, criminal damage, marijuana possession and failing to stop for police following the incident at Hill's Moto Services.
The Romet Road business was rammed about 4.30am on Friday and a blue and white motorbike stolen, with up to four other people being sought.
Delphin did not apply for release on Monday.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client was withdrawing from drugs, had paranoid schizophrenia, and needed painkillers for a hip injury while in custody.
"No application for bail at this stage your honour," he told magistrate Peter Dunn.
He said the matters were likely to resolve.
Mr Patel did not object to his client's bail being revoked on other charges.
Delphin will return to court on November 29.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.