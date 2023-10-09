The Border Mail
Wodonga ram raid accused on bail, on drugs, at time offending, court told

By Wodonga Court
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 2:06pm
A man charged over a Wodonga ram raid that netted a motorbike was on bail at the time and is withdrawing from drugs while locked up, a court has heard.

