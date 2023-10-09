Albury trainer Rob Wellington looks to have unearthed a promising galloper after Super Sunny Seeya notched an impressive victory in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (900m) at Albury racecourse on Saturday.
Super Sunny Seeya made amends after finishing near the tail of the field at Cootamundra the previous week when leading but going too hard in front and compounding late over 1200m.
On the quick back-up over 900m on his home track, jockey Jason Lyon elected to ride the gelding more conservatively with lethal effect.
Settling midfield, Lyon extricated Super Sunny Seeya ($9) into the clear half-way down the straight where the gelding showed an explosive turn of foot.
Super Sunny Seeya surged to the lead at the 100m mark and quickly put a gap on his rivals to win by almost two lengths.
The Andrew Dale-trained Crimosa ($7) finished runner-up with Jay Peak Kitten ($4.20) in third spot after making the trek from Benalla for trainer partners Leon and Tony Corstens.
Super Sunny Seeya has now won two of four career starts after winning on debut for the stable at Narrandera in August.
Wellington was relieved to see his promising three-year-old return to winning form.
"He just never settled at Cootamundra the previous start over 1200m, so we thought we would try to bring him back in trip and try to teach him to settle," Wellington said.
"It worked out the way we had hoped it would and Jason rode the horse very well.
"The horse settled in a nice spot and was able to let down which was pleasing because the horse has shown that he has got some ability.
"The way he hit the line, I couldn't have been happier.
"I feel he is a progressive type of horse and he is only a three-year-old, so I'm going steady with him.
"I haven't got any big plans for him at this stage.
"A longer range plan is to get him ready for the Albury Gold Cup carnival in March and maybe target a race like the Albury Guineas over 1400m.
"He has always given the indication that he can run that distance as long as he is ridden right."
Albury trainers dominated the hometown meeting on Saturday after winning four of the seven races.
The Garry Worsnop-trained Little Basheba broke through for his first career win from start number five in the $30,000 Country Boosted Maiden Handicap, (1400) with granddaughter Teighan Worsnop in the saddle.
Worsnop found the early lead on Little Basheba ($3.90) and was never challenged from that point as the four-year-old mare demolished her rivals by more than five lengths.
Donna Scott also landed a winner after Snap Book ($3.40) lumped 61.5kg to victory in the $30,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m).
Ridden by Danny Beasley, Snap Book stalked race leader and stablemate Keith ($3-fav) for most of the journey and was able to gain the ascendancy late to win by 1.74-lengths.
A consistent five-year-old gelding, Snap Book has now won three of 11-starts with a further three minor placings.
Mitch Beer combined with jockey Kayla Nisbet to win the $27,000 Class Three Handicap, (1175m) with November Falls.
Nisbet hooked November Falls out five wide turning for home and the four-year-old mare was able to overhaul Underpants ($6.50) late to win by just over half-a-length.
Albury Racing Club will stage its next meeting on Saturday, October 28 which coincides with the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley over the Melbourne Spring carnival.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.