Shan Bhaiya has stepped from Albury's provincial team straight into the top flight of Victorian Premier Cricket.
The 29-year-old, who played at Billson Park from 2021-23, made his debut for Camberwell Magpies in the 1st XI clash with Ringwood on Saturday.
Bhaiya took the new ball with vice-captain William Walker and picked up 2-45 from 9.5 overs as the Magpies dismissed their hosts for 213.
Camberwell came up seven runs short in reply, closing their 50 overs on 9/206 with Bhaiya's 17 off 26 balls at No.8 almost getting them over the line.
While disappointed to lose the opener, Bhaiya shared his delight at getting to play with and against Melbourne's best cricketers this summer.
"Compared to last year, I've definitely taken strides forward," he said.
"Bowling-wise, I was slightly under-par because I'd love to be under 40 (runs) off 10 but considering it was my first game and the fact I bowled the opening overs, I reckon that was decent.
"I'm only going to get better from here.
"The level is definitely notches above, even the fundamentals of the game.
"They have set plans for particular batsmen and it's a lot more intense.
"It's way quicker; the average speed goes up straight away and there's no easy runs or easy wickets.
"If you miss your length, you're going to be whacked so the margin for error is really small."
To say it's been a big six months for Bhaiya since he played in Albury's preliminary final defeat to Lavington would be an understatement.
"A lot has happened!" he said.
"I got married in India in June and that was probably the biggest out of all the changes.
"In terms of cricket, I wasn't quite sure where I was going to play this year.
"I put the feelers out but last year, I played a game for Kingston Hawthorn's 2nd XI and the captain moved over to Camberwell Magpies.
"He was pretty keen on having me on board so he explained what my role could be.
"Camberwell is a relatively young side with some really good players in the Victorian set-up so it was about plugging the side with some experience.
"He was really keen on me helping the younger boys shape their game.
"It felt like the perfect place to be and four months later, after the pre-season, it just feels like the best decision.
"I've fitted really well into the side and the team members are beautiful.
"It's quite like the Albury set-up in terms of the culture.
"They're family-oriented, they look after their own and make everyone feel welcome."
Bhaiya travelled to Adelaide on Camberwell's pre-season tour, playing against the South Australia U19s and doing net sessions at the South Australian Cricket Association.
Back in Melbourne, he's trained in the indoor nets at the MCG as well as Junction Oval.
"It's been a wonderful experience," Bhaiya said.
"I was pretty much prepped to know what's coming my way for the start of the season.
"I always wanted to test myself among the best cricketers in the state and I reckon this is the perfect opportunity.
"I want to thank Albury Cricket Club as well because they are a significant part of my life now."
