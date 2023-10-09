The Border Mailsport
Shan Bhaiya: Former Albury quick among the wickets on debut for Camberwell Magpies 1st XI

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 9 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:37pm
Camberwell's Shan Bhaiya bowling against Ringwood on Saturday.
Shan Bhaiya has stepped from Albury's provincial team straight into the top flight of Victorian Premier Cricket.

