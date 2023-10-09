The Border Mail
Boy, 17, hit 171kmh on Hume Freeway, was a 'fatality waiting to happen'

October 9 2023 - 4:00pm
A teenage driver caught speeding at 171km/h on the Hume Freeway while dangerously overtaking and weaving in and out of traffic has been told his actions were a multiple fatality waiting to happen.

