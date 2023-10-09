Boy, 17, hit 171kmh on Hume Freeway, was a 'fatality waiting to happen'

A teenage driver caught speeding at 171km/h on the Hume Freeway while dangerously overtaking and weaving in and out of traffic has been told his actions were a multiple fatality waiting to happen.
Multiple Triple-0 calls were made from other concerned motorists as the teenager swerved, flashed his headlights, undertook vehicles, braked heavily, and hit high speeds.
The white luxury car had been reported at Benalla at 2.45pm and police intercepted the car at Carraragarmungee Estate Road, north of Wangaratta.
The car had been seen driving dangerously over a distance of eight kilometres.
Police said the car was travelling at nearly 48 metres per second.
The vehicle had people aged 15, 16, 17 and 18 inside.
The driver had only had his probationary licence for six months at the time.
"This was a multiple fatality waiting to happen," magistrate Ian Watkins said on Monday, October 9.
"We've seen too many of them.
"An accident at that speed, even in a Mercedes, would be non-survivable."
The Iraqi refugee had been down in Melbourne to watch a soccer game and was returning to Sydney at the time.
A court heard he had received a call that his dad was unwell.
The car had been rented by a friend's father and wasn't impounded, with the teenager allowed to drive back to Sydney.
Mr Watkins said the offending was outside the range of a jail term, "but only just".
"It beggars belief you would choose to drive on the freeway at that speed in a car that wasn't yours when you had four other young passengers with you," he told the now 18-year-old.
"You really were a significant risk of having a fatal car accident.
"Now you need to change your ways and your thinking about that."
The teen was banned from driving for two years and fined $1000 on charges including reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
Four others in the car received cautions for possessing cannabis.
A gel blaster which belonged to one passenger was also found in the car.
