An Australian drag queen who shot to stardom after appearing on a hit TV program will make her Border debut as the guest host of a new fundraiser for ovarian cancer.
Gabriella Labucci, who recently finished runner-up in season three of reality show RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, will be in her element at the Fantastical Frocktales for Frocktober at Albury Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, October 25.
The new event, thought up by Sewcial Sewing founders Perrie Hewitt and Sheryle Bartos to celebrate the stitching group's first birthday, will incorporate a fashion show, food and entertainment, with all proceeds passed on to Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre's Kelsey Watts Memorial Ovarian Cancer Research Grant to fund ovarian trials for Border and North East women.
Ballarat-based Labucci, who started doing drag in 2015, has turned it into a full-time career in the past 18 months, and has only grown in popularity since her TV appearance.
"I'm loving every second of it," she said.
"I went into the show with zero expectation, because if you go in with expectation, then you can be disappointed if you get sent home early. I just thought I'd go in and see what happens because regardless of where I placed, it wouldn't determine my worth as an entertainer."
Labucci revealed alternate endings were filmed for the show and she didn't know if she or fellow finalist Isis Aven Loren would be crowned the winner until it aired on September 15.
"It was absolutely mind blowing," she said.
"For months now (series winner) Isis (Avis Loren) and I were all were wondering who it was going to be.
"It was nice to finally get the answer of who the winner was, but I didn't really mind what the outcome was. I was just thankful that I got to show off everything on the show and had a good time doing it."
Coming from a musical theatre background, Labucci said she enjoyed the artistic freedom that came with being a drag queen.
"Normally you've got a director and someone who dresses you and dresses the set and all that sort of stuff. They tell you how to be and how to act, whereas with drag, it's 'here's a three to five minute slot, do whatever you want to do'," she said.
"There's been a lot of opportunities that have come my way.
"I've been flown all around the country doing a tour called WERQ the World where the American queens from Drag Race were touring, and we got to join their tour of Australia. We were in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, all over the place."
Labucci's mantra is simple "don't take life too seriously".
"Have fun and live your authentic life. You're the only one who gets to do it, so you may as well do it the way that you want to," she said.
Having lost her grandfather to cancer, Labucci has never hesitated to give her support to any fundraisers to assist those with the disease.
"Everybody has been touched by cancer," she said.
"There used to be an event in Melbourne called Cancer is a Drag, so I always used to go and volunteer to raise money for cancer at that event. If there's an event that raises money for cancer in any shape or form, I'm there.
"I haven't performed in Albury before, so I'm more than happy to come and use my new platform to raise some money, do some good and have a bit of fun along the way."
Anything to do with fashion is also a sure-fire way to win over Labucci.
"The stuff that I wore on the show will definitely be getting its money's worth," she laughed.
"I don't really have like a signature thing that I do. I like to keep the people guessing."
For further details, email info@sewcialsewing.com.au or visit the Fantastical Frocktales for Frocktober event page on Facebook.
