James Jordon has departed Melbourne and joined Sydney as an unrestricted free agent

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 9 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:48pm
Melbourne midfielder James Jordon has found a new home and has joined Sydney Swans.

