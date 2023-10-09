Melbourne midfielder James Jordon has found a new home and has joined Sydney Swans.
The Yarrawonga junior informed Demons officials last week of his intention to play for the Swans as an unrestricted free agent.
Jordon's contract is set to expire at the end of 2023 and the midfielder is eligible for free agency given he was delisted and re-signed at the end of 2020.
Sydney Swans Executive GM-Football Charlie Gardiner said the club is delighted to welcome Jordon.
"James is a talented young midfielder who we think has a bright future ahead of him," Gardiner said on the club's website.
"We think he will be a valuable addition to our midfield group with his running ability and flexibility to play inside and out.
"He has had an impressive start to his career to date and comes with experience in a successful program at Melbourne, so we are confident he will make us better.
"We're really looking forward to welcoming James to the club."
Jordon was drafted by Melbourne at pick 33 in the 2018 draft and has since played 65 matches at the elite level.
He made his AFL debut in round one in 2021 and finished with a premiership medallion after being an unused medical substitute in the Demons' grand final triumph over Western Bulldogs.
Jordon managed 18 matches this season including six as starting sub.
He was overlooked for the Demons' qualifying loss against Collingwood in the opening week of the finals but returned for their heartbreaking two point loss against Carlton in the semi-final.
Teammate Brodie Grundy has also been linked to a move to Sydney after struggling to cement a regular spot in the Demons' line-up.
