The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Taskforce examining tobacco firebombings, including Wodonga and Wangaratta sites

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 9 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have established a new taskforce to investigate a major spate of arson attacks on illegal tobacco businesses, including at shops in Wodonga and Wangaratta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.