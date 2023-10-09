A young man accused of starting a fire that led to the evacuation of hundreds of shoppers at Lavington Square was allegedly caught on CCTV security footage.
Michael Clark was also, magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted on reading the police allegations, supposedly carrying two lighters.
The 20-year-old was arrested at Albury hospital several hours after the disabled toilets at the shopping centre were set ablaze on Saturday.
Police had to evacuate about 500 shoppers after the fire began about midday.
Clark fronted Albury Local Court on Monday, October 9, via a video link to Junee jail, having been refused bail in Wagga court at the weekend.
Initially, solicitor Tim Hemsley applied for bail for Clark, providing an address of the Albury Central Tourist Park in North Albury.
But that was later withdrawn a couple of hours after Mr Hemsley was directed by Ms McLaughlin to find out what support his client would have should he be released.
"The difficulty I have in granting bail," she said, "is he's a very young man, he doesn't have any ties in the community."
A bail review will now be held on Wednesday, October 11, with the case to then be mentioned again on October 24.
Mr Hemsley said that given the matter was now being referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a plea would not yet be entered.
Clark is facing a single charge of damage property by fire or explosion to the value of more than $15,000.
Earlier, Ms McLaughlin pointed out how the police facts did not outline how the fire started or whether, for example, fire investigators could exclude the cause as being something other than deliberate - such as an electrical fault.
Prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz said police opposed bail given the risk of Clark failing to appear in court, as there were "a number" of breaches of court orders on his record, including bail undertakings, in Victoria.
Police also considered Clark a risk of endangering the community, he said.
"This is a very public place where a significant number of people go through this area," Sergeant Braz said, in reference to Lavington Square.
But Mr Hemsley said another factor in favour of Clark being released was it was likely to be quite some time before a full prosecution brief was available.
"No doubt there will be quite considerable forensic examination of the accused and the toilets," he said.
"And we don't know how long that is going to take."
Mr Hemsley said the police facts also did not say whether there were eye witnesses who "saw him, that they know him".
